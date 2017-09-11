Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Starting season at center

Drouin will begin his Canadiens career as a center, John Lu of TSN reports.

Drouin hasn't played center on a consistent basis since major junior in 2013-14, but has the tools to succeed at the position at the NHL level. Habs head coach Claude Julien notoriously demands responsibility in the defensive zone above all else and Drouin may initially experience some bumps in the road, but his speed and vision give him the potential to become one of the top playmaking centers in the league.