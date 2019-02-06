Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Stays hot in home win versus Ducks
Drouin recorded three assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Anaheim.
All three of Drouin's tallies were primary assists and give him 27 for the season, to go along with 15 goals. While in the midst of his best pro campaign, the Quebec native, entering Tuesday's game, was averaging less than a point every two games (0.45 points per contest in 2018-19). On the contrary, now with seven points over his last five contests, Drouin appears to be heating up as the season enters its latter stages.
