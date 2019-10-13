Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Stays hot versus Blues
Drouin finished Saturday's 6-3 win over St. Louis with a goal and an assist.
The two points give Drouin six in his first five contests of the 2019-20 campaign. The Quebec product has been heavily criticized since joining the Canadiens two years ago, with fans and media constantly pointing to a lack of effort on Drouin's part. So far this season, he has been engaged at both ends of the ice and both his team and fantasy owners are reaping the rewards.
