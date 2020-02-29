Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Still not right
Drouin (ankle) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Carolina.
Drouin will miss another game because of a bummed ankle. The forward has only played in 27 games this season, producing 15 points along the way. The last time Drouin found the points column was all the way back on Nov. 9.
