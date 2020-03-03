Drouin (ankle) isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Islanders, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Drouin will miss a third consecutive contest Tuesday and remains without a timetable for his return to action. It's been a frustrating campaign for the 24-year-old forward, who's been limited to just 27 games due to various injuries, notching 15 points over that span. He can be considered out indefinitely until the Canadiens provide another update on his status.