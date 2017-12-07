Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Still sick

Drouin (illness) will be a spectator during Thursday's game against Calgary.

Despite getting over a lower-body injury that held him out of three games, Drouin came down with a virus Wednesday that forced him to miss practice. Look for the Habs to provide more information on Drouin's health prior to Saturday's matchup with the Oilers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories