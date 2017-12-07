Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Still sick
Drouin (illness) will be a spectator during Thursday's game against Calgary.
Despite getting over a lower-body injury that held him out of three games, Drouin came down with a virus Wednesday that forced him to miss practice. Look for the Habs to provide more information on Drouin's health prior to Saturday's matchup with the Oilers.
