Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Still sidelined
Drouin (wrist) won't play Thursday against Anaheim, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Although Drouin won't be available against the Ducks, according to coach Claude Julien, he could be ready to rejoin the lineup Saturday against Toronto or Monday against Arizona. The 24-year-old forward is on injured reserve, so news of his activation will precede his return to game action.
