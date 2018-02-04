Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Suiting up Sunday
Drouin (ribs) will play Sunday against the Senators, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Drouin was tested for fractures Saturday but the results came back negative, so he'll battle through the pain Sunday. The 22-year-old pivot has two goals and eight points in 13 games since the calendar flip, but he's been held pointless in the last three matchups. Drouin is expected to slot back onto the power play as well, where he'll have a favorable matchup with the Habs, who rank 23rd in the league with a 78.4 percent penalty kill rate.
