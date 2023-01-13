Drouin notched three assists, two on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 win over Nashville.

He had a hand in Montreal's final three goals of the night, including both of Cole Caufield's tallies. Drouin is barely seeing the ice at even strength these days and is still looking for his first goal of the season, but his spot on the power play is keeping his fantasy value afloat, and the 27-year-old has six helpers -- including three with the man advantage -- over the last seven games.