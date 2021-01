Drouin picked up three assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 25-year-old notched two helpers in the first period and another in the third, picking up where he'd left off at the end of last season. The line of Nick Suzuki, Josh Anderson and Drouin combined for three goals and six points in Wednesday's loss, and if the unit continues to click -- and if Drouin stays healthy -- he could quickly top his meager output from 2019-20.