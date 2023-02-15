Drouin notched three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.

He's still looking for his first goal of the season, but Drouin has been far from quiet lately. The 27-year-old has five helpers in the last two games, and despite missing the back half of January with an upper-body injury, he's racked up 10 assists in his last eight contests. With the Canadiens' offense showing some life and Drouin maintaining a spot on the power play, he could be in line to supply some fantasy value.