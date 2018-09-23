Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Toughs it out
Drouin was able to return to the ice after taking a puck to the face in warmups, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
It looks like Drouin was able to avoid a serious injury after taking a puck to the face in warmups. The 23-year-old speedster will gut it out and play in this preseason tilt against the Senators.
