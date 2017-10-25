Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two assists with extra man Tuesday

Drouin dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Drouin emerged as a power-play specialist in Tampa Bay last season, racking up 26 of his 53 points on the man advantage. He came in with only one power-play point with his new club, but took a major step in the right direction here by assisting on second-period goals scored by Alex Galchenyuk and Shea Weber.