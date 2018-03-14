Drouin picked up two assists, both on the power play, while adding two shots and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The 23-year-old remains inconsistent, although skating on a roster as threadbare as Montreal's isn't generally conducive to big fantasy numbers. Drouin does have two goals and seven points over his last 10 games, but his minus-24 rating on the season makes him a risky play even in a favorable matchup.