Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two helpers in Tuesday's win
Drouin picked up two assists, both on the power play, while adding two shots and a blocked shot in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.
The 23-year-old remains inconsistent, although skating on a roster as threadbare as Montreal's isn't generally conducive to big fantasy numbers. Drouin does have two goals and seven points over his last 10 games, but his minus-24 rating on the season makes him a risky play even in a favorable matchup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Roofs goal Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two-point night in Wednesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Scores PP goal Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Lights lamp in Saturday's loss•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: No fractures come up in tests•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...