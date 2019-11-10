Drouin picked up two power-play assists in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

He helped set up both of Shea Weber's goals on the night. Drouin appears headed for a career-best campaign, scoring seven goals and 15 points through 17 games, and the 24-year-old has done it without much power-play production -- after amassing at least 16 points with the man advantage in each of the last three seasons, Drouin only has one goal and four points so far.