Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two-point effort in win over Isles
Drouin scored a goal and an assist while adding a team-high six shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.
The helper came on the power play. After being held off the scoresheet for three games, Drouin played a key role in the Habs' comeback victory, and the 23-year-old now has four goals and 10 points through 14 games as he continues to show strong chemistry with Max Domi.
