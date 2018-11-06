Drouin scored a goal and an assist while adding a team-high six shots and a plus-1 rating in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Islanders.

The helper came on the power play. After being held off the scoresheet for three games, Drouin played a key role in the Habs' comeback victory, and the 23-year-old now has four goals and 10 points through 14 games as he continues to show strong chemistry with Max Domi.