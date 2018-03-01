Drouin scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

His second-period tally proved to be the game winner. Drouin struggled through February, finishing the month with only three goals and six points in 13 games, but with Max Pacioretty still a Hab after the trade deadline and skating alongside him on the top line, the 22-year-old could be in position to pick up his scoring pace over the season's final weeks.