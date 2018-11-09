Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Two points in home loss
Drouin scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres.
The 23-year-old has 12 points, including five goals. Furthermore, five of Drouin's seven assists have come with the man advantage. He remains one of Montreal's most highly skilled offensive weapons and should continue to see plenty of time on the power play as a result.
More News
