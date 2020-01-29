Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Unavailable Thursday
Drouin (wrist) won't suit up against the Sabres on Thursday but will travel with the team.
The fact that Drouin is making the trip is certainly a good sign, as he will be able to get on the ice with his teammates for Thursday's game-day skate. Barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old could be an option versus Florida on Saturday, though he will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to getting into the lineup.
