Drouin (wrist) won't suit up against the Sabres on Thursday but will travel with the team.

The fact that Drouin is making the trip is certainly a good sign, as he will be able to get on the ice with his teammates for Thursday's game-day skate. Barring any setbacks, the 24-year-old could be an option versus Florida on Saturday, though he will need to be activated off injured reserve prior to getting into the lineup.