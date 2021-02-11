Drouin told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette that he wants to shoot more. "Definitely that's something I want to work on. But I don't want to be one of those guys that's shooting pucks at the net just to get my Corsi (advanced metric) or my shot numbers up. I want to have the good quality shots," said the winger after evaluating video of himself this season.

Drouin did not put that desire into practice Wednesday, when he had just one shot in a 4-2 loss to Toronto, although he did register his team-leading 10th assist. He stands at 14 shots (one goal, 7.1 percent) through 13 games. Despite the low shot output, Drouin has tallied 11 points, skates on Montreal's most prolific line, and is part of the team's power play.