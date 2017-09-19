Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will debut Wednesday

Drouin did not dress for Montreal's exhibition opener Monday against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.

Drouin, Max Pacioretty and Alex Hemsky, a trio that skated together during Saturday's Red-White scrimmage at the Bell Centre, all stayed behind Monday while their teammates traveled to Quebec City for what turned out to be a 3-2 loss to Boston. Look for those three players to suit up Wednesday when the Habs host the Capitals.