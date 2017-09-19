Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will debut Wednesday
Drouin did not dress for Montreal's exhibition opener Monday against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.
Drouin, Max Pacioretty and Alex Hemsky, a trio that skated together during Saturday's Red-White scrimmage at the Bell Centre, all stayed behind Monday while their teammates traveled to Quebec City for what turned out to be a 3-2 loss to Boston. Look for those three players to suit up Wednesday when the Habs host the Capitals.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Starting season at center•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Can play all forward spots•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Inks six-year extension with new club•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Brought in via trade•
-
Lightning's Jonathan Drouin: Gets winner on power play•
-
Lightning's Jonathan Drouin: Pots two goals against 'Hawks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...