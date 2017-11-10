Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will not play Thursday
Drouin (upper body) is out for Thursday's contest against the Wild.
Montreal's forwards will be even thinner for Thursday's contest. Drouin has logged eight assists and 11 points in his first 16 games as a Canadien. As he was a game-time decision, it appears Drouin will likely be ready to go for his team's next game on Saturday.
