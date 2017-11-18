Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will play Saturday

Drouin (illness) will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Drouin missed practice Friday due to his illness, but the 22-year-old pivot is evidently feeling well enough to suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. The 2013 first-round pick will skate in his usual top-six role against Toronto, and he'll also see time on the man advantage as a member of Montreal's top power-play unit.

