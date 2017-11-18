Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will play Saturday
Drouin (illness) will be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Drouin missed practice Friday due to his illness, but the 22-year-old pivot is evidently feeling well enough to suit up for Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs. The 2013 first-round pick will skate in his usual top-six role against Toronto, and he'll also see time on the man advantage as a member of Montreal's top power-play unit.
More News
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Dealing with illness•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Picks up assist in return•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Back in action Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Available for morning skate•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Practices Friday•
-
Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...