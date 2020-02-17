Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Will play Tuesday
Drouin (ankle) will be in the lineup against the Red Wings on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Drouin will return after just one game on the shelf due to his ankle issue. In four contests back from his 37-game absence, Drouin failed to register a point and hasn't scored a goal since Oct. 31 versus Vegas. With Brendan Gallagher (lower body) in doubt Tuesday, Drouin figures to slot into a top-six role and will look to get back onto the scoresheet.
