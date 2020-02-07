Drouin (wrist) will be unavailable for Saturday's clash with Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Drouin will miss his 38th consecutive game due to his wrist injury. The Quebec native won't be reaching the 45-point mark for the first time since 2015-16 when he was with the Lightning. Once cleared to play, the 24-year-old should slot back into a top-six role, especially if the Habs decide to trade away any forwards at the deadline.