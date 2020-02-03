Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Won't travel to New Jersey
Drouin (wrist) won't be available for Tuesday's road game versus the Devils, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Drouin has been skating with the team but will be given more time before making his first appearance in a game since Nov. 15. The 24-year-old started off hot prior to injury with 15 points through 19 games, and he'll likely be re-inserted into the top six once he's ready. His next chance will be Thursday versus the Ducks.
