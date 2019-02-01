Ikonen has potted three goals in five appearances with KalPa Kuopio of the SM-ligga this season.

Ikonen was sidelined until just recently after undergoing knee surgery in June, but he appears to have hit the ground running now that he's back to full health. The 2017 second-round pick will focus on having a productive season in Finland's top league before competing for a roster spot during next year's training camp.