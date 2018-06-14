Ikonen is recovering from knee surgery with a recovery timetable set at six months.

There have been questions about Ikonen's durability since the Finn was listed at 5-foot-10 and roughly 170 pounds at last year's draft -- he went to the Habs at No. 58 overall -- although he's now up to 6-foot and 178 pounds. Still, the knee injury is an obvious setback and it seems like a foregone conclusion that he won't participate in Montreal's training camp; we're looking at a December return at the earliest for the NHL hopeful.