Harris had four shots on net, two hits and three blocked shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Harris, who played the 12th game of his NHL career, is one of several young defensemen playing significant roles on Montreal's blue line due to injuries to Joel Edmundson (lower body) and Mike Matheson (abdomen). He had an assist in Wednesday's season-opening win over Toronto and is second on the team with eight shots, behind only Cole Caufield (nine). Harris has averaged 20:35 TOI while skating on the second pair with Johnny Kovacevic.