Canadiens' Jordan Harris: American defender joins Habs in Round 3
Harris was drafted 71st overall by the Canadiens at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Harris is a gifted offensive defenseman, but he really struggles with the physical part of the game. He has a decent frame (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) and has displayed a willingness to compete in his own zone, but Harris' defensive play remains a long-term project. A Massachusetts native and product of the highly respected Kimball Union prep school, Harris is off to Northeastern University this fall.
