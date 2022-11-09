Harris had an assist, one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 16:54 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Harris thwarted a Detroit breakout in the neutral zone before Mike Hoffman scored off a rebound of a Brendan Gallagher shot. It was the fourth assist of the season for the 22-year-old defenseman, who skates on the third pair but has shown offensive flashes since coming to the NHL directly out of college. Harris has 21 shots, 10 hits, 27 blocked shots and six PIM while posting a plus-4 through 13 games.