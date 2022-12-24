Harris had a power-play assist, three hits and one blocked shot over 17:43 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 loss to Dallas.

With less than five seconds remaining on Montreal's man advantage, Harris and Michael Pezzetta helped on Jake Evans' goal. It was the first power-play point of the season for all three. The Canadiens entered the contest 1-for-30 on the power play over the previous nine contests. It was just the eighth time in 30 games with power-play TOI for Harris, who averages just four seconds per game on that special teams unit.