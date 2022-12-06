Harris recorded two assists in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Harris set up goals by Cole Caufield and Michael Pezzetta in the first period. This was Harris' fourth appearance in Montreal's last eight games -- the team is carrying eight defensemen, with many of the younger players rotating in and out of the lineup. With David Savard (upper body) hurt, that could allow Harris a more stable role in the short term. Harris has a goal, six assists, 28 shots on net, 35 blocked shots, 10 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 21 outings.