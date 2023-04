Harris (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.

Harris is expected to miss his fifth straight game to close out the season. The 22-year-old defenseman ends the campaign with 17 points, a minus-3 rating, 70 shots on goal and 98 blocked shots in 65 appearances. It's unclear if his injury will keep him out leading up to training camp in the fall.