Harris had an assist and two hits over 18:05 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Anaheim.

Harris and Johnny Kovacevic teamed up on Cole Caufield's second goal on the game early in the third period. It was the fifth assist in the last six games for Harris, who had been in and out of the lineup as a healthy scratch prior to David Savard (upper body) and Mike Matheson (lower body) going down with injuries. The 22-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points through 26 contests.