Harris had an assist, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 22:49 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Blue Jackets.

Harris recorded his first point of the season with a secondary assist on Cole Caufield's game winner in OT. The second-pair defenseman is not known for his offense, having produced 19 points over 82 games during his NHL career. Harris, who ranked third on the team with 98 blocked shots last season, has 11 blocks through seven games in 2023-24.