Harris recorded two hits and seven blocked shots over a season-high 25:39 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Injuries on the back end have forced young blueliners like Harris and Kaiden Guhle into more prominent roles. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis was quick to point out to Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that Harris has earned his chance for a significant role. "I don't think we were forced to play Jordan (Harris) 25 minutes or (Kaiden Guhle) to play heavy minutes. They've showed they're ready and their play has reflected that," the coach said. The 22-year-old Harris is averaging 20:59 TOI through seven games but is over 23 minutes the last three contests. He has 18 shots, one assist, eight hits, 20 blocked shots, two PIM and is plus-3.