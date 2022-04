Harris scored a goal in Thursday's 10-2 win over the Panthers.

It was his first NHL goal. He skated into the offensive zone and one-timed a shot that deflected off a Panther stick and beat Jonas Johansson on the short side. Harris has played in 10 games since turning pro after his senior season at Northeastern (NCAA) and has already looked comfortable defensively in the NHL, at least for a 21 year old.