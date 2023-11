Harris (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Calgary, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Per Engels, Harris will be replaced in the lineup by Gustav Lindstrom. The 23-year-old Harris logged 20:00 of ice time in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Vancouver after suffering an upper-body injury in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston. The injury may have caught up to him, which could be why he is considered day-to-day now. Harris has three assists and 27 blocked shots in 15 contests this campaign.