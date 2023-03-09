Harris (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus the Rangers on Thursday.

Harris has three goals and 15 points in 60 games this season, but has been pointless in his last eight contests. Harris has been a help defensively with 90 blocked shots and 51 hits. Look for Kaiden Guhle (upper body) or Justin Barron (upper body) to return to the lineup. If they are unable to Thursday, the Canadiens will need to call up another blueliner.