Harris had an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots over 19:11 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Flames.

Harris intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and carried the play into the Calgary end before Juraj Slafkovsky set up Josh Anderson for the Canadiens' lone non-shootout tally. It was the fourth assist in the last four games for Harris, who is benefiting from injuries to Mike Matheson (undisclosed) and David Savard (upper body).