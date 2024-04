Harris scored a goal on one shot, blocked four shots and delivered one hit in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Harris' slapshot whizzed by a screened Semyon Varlamov to put the Canadiens up late in the first period. It was the third goal of the season for Harris, who was coming off a three-assist night against the Flyers on Tuesday. The 23-year-old defenseman, who has battled injuries this season, is up to 14 points over 54 games.