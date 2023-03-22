Harris (lower body) will not be an option for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
Harris was pointless in his last eight games prior to his injury absence, so fantasy players are unlikely to be significantly impacted by his return. Even once given the all-clear, the blueliner may have to spend some time in the press box as a healthy scratch as he competes with minutes alongside Johnny Kovacevic.
