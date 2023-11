Harris suffered a lower-body injury that will sidelined him indefinitely, the Habs announced Tuesday.

Harris will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve in the coming days in order to free up a roster spot. The blueliner had just returned from an upper-body injury that cost him two games and now will likely be out long-term. Looking at the Habs' minor-league affiliate, Brady Keeper or Nicolas Beaudin could be in line for a promotion in Harris' stead.