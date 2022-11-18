Harris found the back of the net in the Canadiens' 6-4 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

It was Harris' first goal and fifth point in 17 games in 2022-23. He averaged 20:47 of ice time over his first 12 contests this season, but that dipped to an average of 16:57 in his four games prior to Thursday's action. His role continued to decline Thursday with him logging 16:44 and none of that was on the power play. The 22-year-old defenseman might fit into the Canadiens long-term plans, but not too much should be expected of him for now.