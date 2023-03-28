Harris scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sabres.

Harris opened the scoring early in the first period Monday, skating in from the point before one-timing a Jonathan Drouin feed past Eric Comrie. The 22-year-old Harris now has a goal and an assist in two contests since returning from an eight-game absence with a lower-body injury. Harris has flashed some potential in his first full NHL season. The Massachusetts-born blueliner is up to four goals and 17 points in 62 games this season.