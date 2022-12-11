Harris had an assist, one shot on goal, three hits and one blocked shot over 16:14 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Los Angeles.

Harris fed Cole Caufield in the neutral zone then watched the forward take it the rest of the way for Montreal's second goal. The defenseman has three assists over the last three games, giving Harris eight points over 23 contests. He was a healthy scratch for a four games after Mike Matheson (undisclosed) joined the active roster a couple of weeks ago, but Harris is needed with both Matheson and David Savard (upper body) nursing injuries.