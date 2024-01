Harris had an assist, one shot on net and one block over 17:28 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Harris' blast from the point was stopped by Nico Daws, but Sean Monahan and Cole Caufield were net front to take advantage of the rebound that led to Caufield's game-winner. The helper was the defenseman's fifth of the season and gave Harris six points through 27 games.