Harris had an assist, two hits and two blocked shots over 18:39 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Chicago.
Harris was the secondary helper on David Savard's third-period tally, giving the defenseman three points in the last two games, including two goals in Sunday's win over Edmonton. He had gone 18 contests without a point before this current burst of offense.
