Harris (lower body) will begin skating but is still 10-14 days away from returning to action, the team announced Tuesday.

Based on his recovery timeline, Harris looks set to be on the shelf through the holiday break with Dec. 28 versus Carolina as a potential return date. The 23-year-old blueliner has missed 10 consecutive contests and figures to be sidelined for at least five more. When healthy, the Massachusetts native has managed just three assists in 16 games and is still searching for his first goal of the campaign.